Eagles Surge Past Stars with Five-Goal First Period

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Jack Becker and Mathias Emilio Pettersen battle Colorado Eagles' Jack Ahcan and Trent Miner

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Colorado Eagles 6-1 on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, after the Eagles surged ahead with five goals in the first period.

Colorado took an early 1-0 lead, scoring 7:50 into the first period when Oskar Olausson received a pass from Jack Achan the top of the left slot and fired a shot past Texas goaltender Magnus Hellberg. The Stars responded quickly, evening the score 33 seconds before the midway point of the period. Alex Petrovic set up Kyle McDonald and Chase Wheatcroft on a 2-on-0 break, with McDonald beating Colorado's Trent Miner after Wheatcroft made the final pass.

Colorado regained the lead just a minute later when Chase Bradley unleashed a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that sailed past Hellberg's glove. The Eagles extended their advantage two minutes later as Calle Rosen blasted a one-timer from the right-wing circle.

With 2:38 remaining in the period, Colorado added to their lead on the power play. TJ Tynan found Chris Wagner at the doorstep, and Wagner shoveled it in past Hellberg, putting the Eagles up 4-1. Colorado struck again with 1:04 remaining, as Jacob MacDonald netted Colorado's fifth goal, chasing Hellberg from the game after he allowed five goals on 16 shots. Remi Poirier replaced Hellberg to close out the period.

Wagner made it a 6-1 lead for the Eagles 6:07 into the second frame, after elevating a puck in tight over the glove of Poirier.

Poirier stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Hellberg, while Miner turned aside 23 of 24 shots in the win for the Eagles.

The Stars will aim to bounce back on Tuesday when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins for a two-game midweek series, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

