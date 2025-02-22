Game Day Preview - CGY at CV

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Wheels up, we are headed to Palm Deezy.

The Wranglers are in Coachella Valley kicking off their three-game set at 7 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are first in the Pacific Division (63 points), and are coming off of a double-header loss against the Ontario Reign at home on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

Following the losses, Wranglers Head Coach Joe Cirella noted that the team needed to "start focusing on the task at hand and get back into that win column".

On the other side of the rink, the Firebirds are fourth in the Pacific Division with 60 points and beat the Tucson Roadrunners 5-2 on Feb. 19.

Last time the teams went head-to-head was Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 in Firebirds territory.

The Wranglers left empty-handed following the double header and will be looking for revenge.

Players to Watch

Dryden Hunt of the Wranglers is two points away from leading the charge (43 points).

Hunt, a dynamic playmaker, has racked up 31 assists for his team.

"In order to win, you're going to have to put the whole game together," Hunt said following the loss on Feb. 15.

Ben Meyers of the Firebirds leads his team in points (37), with 20 assists.

Meyers has notched eight points in seven games.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.