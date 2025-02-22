Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision
February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves pulled away from the Iowa Wild with two goals in the third period in a 4-1 decision at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.
Josiah Slavin redirected Nick Swaney's one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (36 saves) 5:57 into the contest to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
Chicago outshot Iowa 10-4 in the opening 20 minutes.
Skyler Brind'Amour took advantage of a rebound in front and lifted the puck over the left pad of Hlavaj 7:08 into the middle frame to double Chicago's lead.
Travis Boyd snapped a breakaway wrister past the glove of Spencer Martin at 17:12 to pull Iowa back within a goal.
The Wolves outshot the Wild 26-11 through two periods.
Justin Robidas added an insurance goal for Chicago on the power play at 11:56 of the third period and Nikita Pavlychev scored on the empty net with two seconds remaining.
Chicago outshot Iowa 40-19. The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play while the Wolves finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
Iowa plays a third game in as many nights on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Thump Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Surge Past Stars with Five-Goal First Period - Texas Stars
- Five-Goal First Period Vaults Eagles to 6-1 Win Over Texas - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs' Streak Ends, Fall 5-4 to Phantoms - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Outlast Marlies in 1-0 Shootout Win - Rochester Americans
- Schueneman Returns to Duty, Leads T-Birds Past Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Bested by T-Birds, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brown, Lettieri Score Twice in P-Bruins' Loss to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Nathan Sucese Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Win Thriller 6-5 Over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Get by Islanders with Pair of Third-Period Scores - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Allow Late Goal in 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Comets Grab Two Points against Islanders, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Beat Bears Behind Benning's Buzzer Beater - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Confidence in Big Plays: Raphael Lavoie's First Season as a Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jesse Ylonen to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at IceHogs, Game #52 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Talyn Boyko Reassigned to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 22 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Ryan Fanti from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Assign Crevier to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid vs. Rival Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- GAME #49 Preview: TUCSON ROADRUNNERS vs ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Host Lehigh Valley for the First Time at the BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Homestand Against Comets At 5 P.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Day Preview - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Wisdom Scores Twice in Shootout Loss - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 37 Shots Not Enough in Loss to Gulls - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.