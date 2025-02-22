Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves pulled away from the Iowa Wild with two goals in the third period in a 4-1 decision at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.

Josiah Slavin redirected Nick Swaney's one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (36 saves) 5:57 into the contest to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Chicago outshot Iowa 10-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Skyler Brind'Amour took advantage of a rebound in front and lifted the puck over the left pad of Hlavaj 7:08 into the middle frame to double Chicago's lead.

Travis Boyd snapped a breakaway wrister past the glove of Spencer Martin at 17:12 to pull Iowa back within a goal.

The Wolves outshot the Wild 26-11 through two periods.

Justin Robidas added an insurance goal for Chicago on the power play at 11:56 of the third period and Nikita Pavlychev scored on the empty net with two seconds remaining.

Chicago outshot Iowa 40-19. The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play while the Wolves finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Iowa plays a third game in as many nights on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.