Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid vs. Rival Bruins

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue a four-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Providence Bruins to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the foes at the XL Center. The rivals will meet next on Mar. 2 in Providence.

The Bruins are 4-2-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup, having claimed four of the first six meetings.

In the most recent meeting, the Bruins picked up a 4-1 decision at the XL Center on Dec. 28. John Farinacci gave the Bruins the lead for good just 1:40 into the game, striking from the right-wing circle. Georgii Merkulov potted the eventual game-winning goal 55 seconds into the middle frame, converting a feed from Brett Harrison.

Max Jones made it 3-0 at 2:11, striking from the top of the offensive zone from distance. Jake Leschyshyn got the Wolf Pack on the board 13:12 into the third period, but Matthew Poitras hit the empty net at 16:00 to cement the victory for the Bruins.

Brandon Bussi made 36 saves to collect the victory in net.

The Wolf Pack's two victories against the Bruins came by a score of 4-2 on Dec. 21 in Providence and on Nov. 16 at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game on Friday night, 4-1 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center.

Rutger McGroarty opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game, beating Louis Domingue from the left-wing circle. The goal was the fastest allowed by the Wolf Pack to start a game this season.

Avery Hayes made it 2-0 at 12:03, banking the puck off of Domingue's left pad and into the net on a shot from the left-wing side on a five-on-three power play. The goal would stand as the game-winning strike. Boris Katchouk made it 3-0 at 15:58, scoring on a shot from the left-wing circle.

Maxim Barbashev got the Wolf Pack on the board 7:34 into the second period, jamming home a loose puck for his first career AHL tally. That would be as close as the Wolf Pack got it, however, as Filip Larsson made 26 saves to collect the victory.

Marc Johnstone hit the empty net at 19:31 of the third period, cementing the two points.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 16, while Alex Belzile leads the team in points with 45 (15 g, 30 a).

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins doubled up the Utica Comets last night on home ice by a score of 4-2.

Vinni Lettieri opened the scoring 15:01 into the hockey game, potting his 16 th goal of the campaign. Ryan Schmelzer would tie the affair 7:12 into the second period, then would give the Comets the lead at 11:11.

The lead lasted just over four minutes, as Patrick Brown tied the game on the power play at 15:52. Ian Mitchell then broke the tie 5:18 into the third period, blasting home the game-winning goal on the power play. He then fed Tyler Pitlick at 19:06, who buried the empty net dagger for the Bruins.

Lettieri leads the Bruins in both goals with 16 and points with 39 (16 g, 23 a) in 41 games.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The homestand continues next Friday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will also receive a Louis Domingue bobblehead.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.