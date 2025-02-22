Talyn Boyko Reassigned to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Boyko, 22, has appeared in 25 gamers with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 15-5-5 with a .921 save percentage, a 2.43 goals-against average, and two shutouts. In two games with the Wolf Pack, Boyko is 1-1-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

The native of Drumheller, AB, collected a 32-save shutout in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

