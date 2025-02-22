Crunch Defeat Rocket, 3-2

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Laval Rocket's Connor Hughes and Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke on game night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Jack Finley tallied two goals and an assist, while Conor Sheary put up a goal and two assists in the victory. The Crunch earned all four points on the weekend and are now 22-17-7-4 on the season and 3-2-1-1 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 16-of-18 shots in victory. Connor Hughes turned aside 40-of-43 shots between the pipes for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-6 opportunities and the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Rocket were first on the board with a goal 12:10 into the game. Florian Xhekaj fired a shot from a sharp angle along the goal line that banked off Halverson and in. Just over a minute later, the Crunch evened the score. Hughes appeared the make the save, but Sheary was able to jam the loose puck across the goal line as he raced towards the net while on the man-advantage.

After a scoreless middle frame, the Crunch took the lead just 3:12 into the third period. Sheary set up Finley for a one-timer from the slot during a 3-on-2 rush. He scored his second of the night four minutes later. Hughes stopped Steven Santini's one-timer from the high slot, but Finley was parked at the post to send in the rebound. Laurent Dauphin then pulled the Rocket back within one when he swept the puck into the net during a battle down low with just one second remaining in the game, but the team ran out of time for a comeback.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Conor Sheary has five points (1g, 4a) in his last two games and four multi-point performances in his last six games...Jack Finley recorded his first career two-goal game tonight.

Images from this story

