IceHogs Host Lehigh Valley for the First Time at the BMO Center

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms visit the BMO Center tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop as the IceHogs continue their three games in three day stretch. The IceHogs defeated Lehigh Valley 7-3 when the two teams met back in December.

Connect Four- The IceHogs earned their season-best fourth consecutive win with a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild last night. Both Mitchell Weeks and Jesper Wallstedt would keep the puck out of the net in the first two periods. Weeks faced 16 shots in the first period and held the visiting Wild off the board. Artyom Levshunov would open the scoring at 5:40 of the third period on the power-play. Zach Sanford would give Rockford a two-goal lead before Iowa finally beat Weeks at 15:54 of the third. The IceHogs would hold on to secure their fourth straight win.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 21-22-5-1, 48 points (5th Central Division)

Lehigh Valley- 25-19-5-2, 57 points (5th Atlantic Division)

Sanford's Red Hot February- With back-to-back multi-point performances, Zach Sanford now has nine points in his last five games. Sanford has collected five points in the last two games against the Wild after a three-point night on Monday. The Massachusetts native has 24 points (8G,16A) in 49 games with the IceHogs this season. Sanford scored the game-winning goal last night to help the IceHogs secure their 21st win of the season.

Weeks Shuts Down Iowa- Mitchell Weeks posted another strong performance against Iowa, going 32/33 last night. Weeks made 35 saves in the IceHogs' win over the Wild back on Monday. The Ontario native picked up his team-leading 11th win and is riding a three-game win streak. Weeks, 23, has made at least 30 saves in each of his last three games.

Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost- The Phantoms took on the Grand Rapids Griffins last night in Van Andel Arena and came up short against the Griffins 5-4 in the shootout. Lehigh Valley is lead by Olle Lycksell who has 34 points (14G,20A) this season. The Phantoms enter tonight's contest having won six of their last ten games, making a push in the Atlantic Division. Rockford took the first meeting with the Phantoms in Allentown, PA with a 7-3 victory. Cole Guttman had a pair of goals in the route over Lehigh Valley.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Dec. 4 @ Lehigh Valley 6 p.m. W 7-3

Feb. 22 vs Lehigh Valley 7 p.m.

