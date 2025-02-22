Confidence in Big Plays: Raphael Lavoie's First Season as a Knight

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Six game point streak. Four game goal streak. 10 points (7G, 3A) over that span.

Forward Raphael Lavoie couldn't have been called up to the Vegas Golden Knights on a hotter streak. But as for what's driving this incredible stretch of play, his answer is simple: team-focused results.

"I don't think there's many other objectives really other than coming together to make a playoff push," he said after Henderson's 4-3 win over Bakersfield. "Every game is massive for us, we need every point we can get. It's the center of attention in the room. We obviously take it one game at a time, so that drives everything right now."

Head Coach Ryan Craig often notes that 'winning is contagious,' and that's certainly proven true for the Silver Knights. Since the team's comeback win against Tucson on January 20, the Silver Knights are 10-4-0.

"You always, even when things aren't going well, want to have a positive attitude. Negativity doesn't bring anything good," said Lavoie. "But it's harder, it's not as fun. And when you're winning, it gives you confidence in making big plays. That makes a difference to the team."

There's perhaps no bigger example of that confidence than Lavoie's overtime winner against Colorado on January 25. Despite generating a season-high 44 shots on goal through regulation, Eagles goaltender Trent Miner stood on his head to send the game to overtime tied 1-1. Lavoie, who led the Silver Knights with seven of those shots on goal through three frames, didn't let that rattle him.

Gage Quinney sent a pass deep into the Colorado zone to give his linemate a chance in alone. Lavoie tucked it behind Miner's left pad to seal a 2-1 Silver Knights victory, extending their win streak to five.

Three days later, Lavoie would take the ice as a Golden Knight for the first time.

"I was home, it was late and I was about to go to bed. Then Tim [Speltz] called me and told me that tomorrow morning I was going to [City National Arena]," he said of his first callup to the Golden Knights. "I had no idea where CNA even was, didn't even have a clicker to get in. But it was great news. And it was fun getting to know all the guys, obviously I didn't have the chance to at the start of the season. It's a great team to be a part of."

Lavoie would play four games for the Golden Knights before the NHL's Four Nations break, including two games of their east coast road trip against the Rangers and Bruins.

"Getting to go on the trip back east was really fun," he said. "It was the closest I've ever played to home. My buddies came to see me, so that was quite the experience."

"My friends and I always get a photo during warmups whenever they have a chance to see me play. I'll go up to the glass and we'll take a group photo together. We were at Madison Square Garden and the security guy wouldn't let them go down to the glass for warmups. My brother was trying to explain what was going on and they wouldn't believe him that we were really siblings. I had to come over to the glass so he'd let them through to take the photo."

Lavoie rejoined Henderson against Tucson and Bakersfield while the NHL paused play, notching four goals and an assist over those three games. His 13 goals now lead the Silver Knights.

But Lavoie also finds himself contributing to Henderson in another way: as a mentor.

Forward Braeden Bowman, who ranks 17th among the AHL's rookies in goals scored and second overall on the Silver Knights, cites Lavoie as a positive influence on his growth as a player throughout his first professional season.

"Honestly, Bones is just amazing. He's a great player and he's a great guy all around," Lavoie added. "He's scoring a lot of goals, he's having a great year. And he's just fun to be around. You see some little details and try and share some little details. How to play faster, get a shot off quicker - just a different way to approach a situation. And then next game he's already doing that, and he goes out and scores."

"In the offseason, you're just trying to always find new ways to help the team. What can I do better, what can I bring to the table, stuff like that. And I think this is one of those things."

