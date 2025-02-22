Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Homestand Against Comets At 5 P.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-32-3-2) open a three-game homestand this evening with a 5 p.m. matchup against the Utica Comets (18-24-4-2). It also marks game #50 of the regular season. Bridgeport is looking to piece together back-to-back wins after defeating the Providence Bruins, 4-2, on the road last Sunday. Tyce Thompson broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period and Henrik Tikkanen was perfect on 22 shots in relief, while Brian Pinho scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season and added one assist. Chris Terry chipped in two assists for his team-best 13th multi-point game. Terry is tied for third in the AHL in points (46) and tied for second in assists (31).

ISLANDERS VS. COMETS

Tonight marks the last of two meetings between the Islanders and Comets this season, and the only matchup in Connecticut. Liam Foudy scored Bridgeport's lone goal in a 7-1 loss at the Adirondack Bank Center on Jan. 22. Nolan Foote recorded four points (2g, 2a) and Jack Malone scored a natural hat trick in the opening 7:33 that night. Bridgeport went 2-2-0-0 against Utica last season and 1-1-0-0 in those games at home. Both of Bridgeport's wins last season came beyond regulation. Utica has points in each of the last seven meetings dating back to Dec. 16, 2023.

VIEW FROM UTICA

The Comets have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1-0) and remain in the basement of the North Division. Utica began the season on a franchise record 13-game losing streak (0-10-1-2), but bounced back to go 17-11-2-0 from Nov. 22 - Feb. 8. Last night, captain Ryan Schmelzer scored two goals in a 4-2 loss to the Providence Bruins on the road. Nolan Foote had the primary assist on both goals and continues to lead Utica in scoring (34 points) through 43 games. Brian Halonen has a team-best 18 goals, including two in the last four games. Utica is the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

TERRY'S HOT STREAK

Chris Terry has six points in his last four games (1g, 5a) and 17 points in his last 13 (8g, 9a). He earned two assists last Sunday for his team-leading 13th multi-point game. Overall, the five-time AHL All-Star has amassed 46 points (15g, 31a) in 48 games this season, tied for third in the AHL's scoring race. He trails San Jose's Andrew Poturalski by three points for the league lead. He's also tied for second in assists and third in power-play points (20). Terry is 18 points from tying Jeremy Colliton for the team record, which he's on pace to hit as early as the first week of April.

CHOLOWSKI RETURNS

Dennis Cholowski cleared waivers on Friday and has been assigned to Bridgeport. The 27-year-old defenseman played 33 NHL games with the New York Islanders this season, recording three goals and seven assists after making the team out of training camp. Cholowski spent all of last season with the Bridgeport Islanders. He led all Bridgeport blue-liners in goals (7), assists (24), and points (31), while playing an AHL career-high 68 games. Cholowski is in his seventh professional season and third with the Islanders' organization. He signed a one-year, two-way extension with New York on July 24.

QUICK HITS

Liam Foudy has 17 points in 19 games (9g, 8a) since New Year's Day... He leads Bridgeport with 153 shots on goal, tied for most in the AHL among active players... Bridgeport has scored at least four goals in each of its 12 wins this season... Matt Kopperud and Matias Rajaniemi were returned on loan to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Thursday... Henrik Tikkanen has played in three straight games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-23-7): Last: 6-3 L at Minnesota, Feb. 8 -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (23-22-2-4): Last: 6-4 L at Savannah, last night -- Next: Tonight at S Savannah, 7 p.m. ET

