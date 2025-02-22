IceHogs' Streak Ends, Fall 5-4 to Phantoms

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs mounted a 3rd period comeback, but dropped a close 5-4 game to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms inside the BMO Center on Saturday night.

Lehigh Valley converted off an early Rockford turnover that was capped off by Anthony Richard's first goal of the game.

The Hogs responded while on the man-advantage to tie the game at 1-1. Andreas Athanasio found Joey Anderson who deked to his backhand in front of the net. Rockford grabbed a lead with a Cavan Fitzgerald bomb from the blue line. Artyom Levshunov earned an assist on the goal and extended his point streak to four games.

Before the 1st period came to a close, the Phantoms jumped back in front with two goals to build a 3-2 lead. Defenseman Hunter McDonald tied the game, then Richard squeaked in his 2nd on a breakaway.

In the 2nd period, Lehigh Valley extended the lead to 4-2 at the 9:22 mark. Jacob Gaucher got loose in the slot and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Hogs' goaltender Ben Gaudreau.

Rockford roared back in the 3rd period, cutting the deficit to 4-3 with Louis Crevier's first goal of the season for the Hogs. Just minutes later, Anderson banged in his 2nd goal of the game to even things at 4-4.

With 7:26 to go in the game, J.R. Avon stuffed in the puck in at the near post to give the Phantoms the lead right back.

Next up, the IceHogs hit the road to take on the Wolves in Rosemont on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a 3pm CT puck drop.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

