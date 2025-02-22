Blackhawks Assign Crevier to IceHogs

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion protocol) from injured reserve and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed forward Jason Dickinson (left ankle) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 5.

Crevier, 23, has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting three goals, four points and 47 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27 vs. Dallas. Crevier has also dressed in 11 games with Rockford this season, recording one assist.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Hogs take on the Phantoms with an IceHogs Lunch Bag Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans inside the doors! Click here for tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.