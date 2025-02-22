Blackhawks Assign Crevier to IceHogs
February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion protocol) from injured reserve and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed forward Jason Dickinson (left ankle) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 5.
Crevier, 23, has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting three goals, four points and 47 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27 vs. Dallas. Crevier has also dressed in 11 games with Rockford this season, recording one assist.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Hogs take on the Phantoms with an IceHogs Lunch Bag Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans inside the doors! Click here for tickets .
