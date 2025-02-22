Five-Goal First Period Vaults Eagles to 6-1 Win Over Texas

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado put up a season-high five goals in the first period, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Texas Stars 6-1 on Saturday. Defenseman Jack Ahcan notched three assists, as six different Colorado skaters produced multi-point performances, and 10 different Eagles found their way onto the scoresheet.

Colorado's early onslaught started with a wrister from the slot from Oskar Olausson that would give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 7:50 mark of the first period.

A breakdown would allow the Stars to tie the game just 1:37 later, as forward Kyle McDonald finished off a 2-on-0 breakaway with his fifth goal of the season.

The momentum would swing back 58 seconds later, when forward Chase Bradley cruised into the zone and beat goalie Magnus Hellberg with a wrist shot from the top of the right-wing circle, putting Colorado on top, 2-1.

The Eagles would strike again when defenseman Calle Rosen hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 12:39 mark of the opening 20 minutes.

A power play would then set up forward Chris Wagner to camp on top of the crease, before tipping a centering feed into the back of the net, pushing the Eagles lead to 4-1 with 2:48 remaining in the period.

Colorado would net one final goal before the first intermission, as defenseman Jacob MacDonald smashed home a rebound from the low slot, putting the Eagles up 5-1 at the 18:56 mark. The goal would also signal the end of the night for Hellberg, who would give way to Remi Poirier for the duration.

Wagner would strike for his second of the night when he collected a pass on the rush in the low slot and flipped the puck over the shoulder of Poirier, pushing Colorado's advantage to 6-1 at the 6:07 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would go on to kill off a Texas power play before eventually skating into the second intermission with a 6-1 lead.

Hellberg suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 16 shots. Colorado finished the contest going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to host the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 28th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

