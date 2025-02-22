Checkers Beat Bears Behind Benning's Buzzer Beater

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Once again playing in front of a record-breaking crowd, the Checkers claimed a clutch victory over Hershey courtesy of a last-minute winner from Mike Benning.

Deadlocked at one and just 28 seconds away from overtime, Rasmus Asplund entered the offensive zone before turning and sending a pass toward the blue line for an incoming Benning, who unloaded a rocket of a one-timer into the back of the net.

The Checkers snuffed out any faint hopes of a response from the Bears when Kyle Criscuolo deposited an empty netter that closed out the 3-1 victory.

The seventh meeting between Charlotte and Hershey was a tight one, with the first tally not coming until late in the middle frame when John Leonard's 21st of the year pushed the home side ahead. The Bears would respond early in the third with a breakthrough of their own, setting the stage for Benning's heroics.

The Checkers were able to keep the defending champs at bay for the majority of the night and Chris Driedger was the one leading that charge - making 17 stops and helping his team blank the Bears on five man advantages throughout the night to earn the win.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

There were pockets of good hockey and pockets where neither team had anything going, to be quite honest. Obviously the outcome went our way and at the end we made a couple of plays at the end.

Kinnear on breaking through for the winning goal

Just sticking with it. We have a certain mindset we want to live by and I thought our guys did a really good job with it. Obviously you don't like giving up that goal in the third period, a breakaway to an elite player who is not going to make a mistake very often, but we stuck with it, had a big kill and then made a play at the end to win a hockey game.

Kinnear on Mike Benning

Shooting the puck, he's an elite player. We talked before about having a positive impact offensively. He wants to be able to do that and he's worked extremely hard at being better defensively. Ultimately, I talk always about having to be who you are, and he's got to produce offensively. If you look at his pedigree, he makes big plays in big moments. That was a big moment and he made the play, but if you look at the goal itself, a couple of other guys made the play. (Rasmus Asplund) finds him late, and then Willy Lockwood was net front and screened the goalie so the goalie couldn't see it.

Kinnear on Chris Driedger

He had a really good two weeks of working hard, working with (goalie coach Sylvain Rodrigue) and working on his own. I know he wanted another start, so I'm proud of him. The whole group played well in front of him, but he had to come up with some timely saves and it's not always easy when you just sit there for a little bit, get a breakaway, sit there and then have to make a couple of key saves. I thought he did a good job with being mentally tough today.

Mike Benning on his winning goal

I just saw some open ice coming off the bench, and (Asplund) put it in a great spot for me to just shoot away. It hit the net and went in.

Benning on Asplund's setup

He's a vet. He's been through all this and I trust his instincts. He makes the right play nine times out of 10. He's a great player for us, he found me there and I was just in the right spot.

Benning on playing against Hershey

These guys are a very structured team and they're always up there in the standings. Our ultra-competitiveness, it's good. It's our team. It's being consistent shift in and shift out. We're getting the results now, so it's good.

Notes

The crowd of 8,665 was the largest since the Checkers moved back to Bojangles Coliseum in 2015, breaking a record set just last Saturday (8,615) ... The River Rats game-worn jersey auction raised $37,461, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Independence Fund ... The Checkers have three straight wins and seven in their last nine games ... Benning has six goals in 33 games this season, with three coming in his last two games ... Leonard scored for the second consecutive game ... The Checkers are 4-1-2 against first-place Hershey this season. This was the first time in the season series between the two clubs where the home team won in regulation ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Trevor Carrick and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.

