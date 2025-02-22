Bojangles Game Preview: February 22 vs Hershey

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The home stand rolls on as the Checkers host the defending champion Hershey Bears and look to keep their winning ways going.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 27-14-3-2 (4th Atlantic)

HER - 30-13-5-0 (1st Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 23.7% (2nd) / 86.5% (1st)

HER - 18.2% (t-17th) / 83.6% (9th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.33 GF/Game (8th) / 2.72 GA/Game (t-8th)

HER - 3.31 GF/Game (9th) / 3.06 GA/Game (16th)

Head-To-Head

3-1-1-1

THE STORYLINES

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

This weekend wraps up the season series between the Checkers and Bears, and while Charlotte has had the upper hand thus far, the previous six matchups have been battles. Four of those meetings were decided by a single goal, and the other two were two-goal games, while the Bears have won each of the last two tilts.

Both squads enter this weekend on similar hot streaks, with the Checkers holding a 7-3-0-0 record over the last 10 games and the Bears rolling with a 6-2-2-0 mark.

NEW ADDITIONS

Two of the newest faces on the Charlotte roster were really clicking last weekend. C.J. Smith picked up a helper in each of the last two games - including setting up Kyle Criscuolo for the overtime winner on Sunday - and now has four points in eight games for Charlotte, while Jesse Puljujarvi has recorded an assist in both of his appearances since joining the Checkers.

PUCKS ON NET

The Checkers are coming off a season-high shot total after pumping 49 shots on goal in the overtime win over Hartford. Charlotte has outshot their opponent in each of the last nine contests and 39 times over the 46 games thus far this season. That influx of shots has led directly to success in the standings as well - the Checkers are 24-11-2-2 when registering more shots than their opponent and 3-3-1-0 when getting outshot.

THE INFO

Saturday is What If? Night, presented by The Independence Fund, where the Checkers will be wearing River Rats jerseys as if the team didn't rebrand when originally moving to the Queen City.

Sunday is Stick It To Cancer, presented by Hendrick Acura.

