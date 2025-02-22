Comets Grab Two Points against Islanders, Win 4-2

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT. - For the last time this season, the Utica Comets played the Bridgeport Islanders, the last placed team in the Atlantic Division. The previous game saw the Comets easily handle the Islanders back in Utica and this time around, they wanted the same result, a victory and two more points in the standings. During the contest, despite losing a two-goal lead, the Comets took control in the final period of regulation to skate away with the 4-2 victory

Brian Halonen scored the first goal of the contest after he drove the goal and slammed home a Xavier Parent rebound at 1:43 for his 19th of the season and a 1-0 Utica lead. Max Willman added another goal as he put home a cross-crease pass by Joe Gambardella at 13:42 for his 5th of the season lifting the Comets to a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders used the second period to tie the game with Dennis Cholowski scoring at 8:34 followed by Chris Terry at 11:48 bringing the contest to 2-2.

During the third period, Parent was the recipient of a giveaway by Islanders netminder, Henrik Tikkanen, who inadvertently played the puck to Parent who shot it into the empty net at 1:44 giving Utica a 3-2 advantage. The Comets added a shorthanded empty goal with Nathan Legare scoring with 66 seconds left in regulation to secure a 4-2 victory.

