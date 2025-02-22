GAME #49 Preview: TUCSON ROADRUNNERS vs ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #49: Tucson Roadrunners (22-22-2-2) vs Abbotsford Canucks (27-20-1-1)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas, #96 Scott Allan

Linespeople: #76 Gabe Lomen, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners (22-22-2-2) return home after three consecutive weeks on the road, wrapping up their seven-game trip with a 3-3-0-1 record. They earned points in two of their last three contests and now begin a four-game homestand, starting with a two-game series against the Abbotsford Canucks (27-20-1-1) this weekend at Tucson Arena. Game one is set for 7 p.m. MST on Saturday.

The Roadrunners and Canucks have split their season series 3-3, with each team sweeping the other on the road. Abbotsford took both games in Tucson last month, winning 6-2 on Jan. 25 and 3-2 on Jan. 24. Before that, Tucson swept the Canucks in Abbotsford with a pair of 4-2 victories on Dec. 20 and 21.

Both teams enter Saturday's matchup looking to rebound from losses. The Roadrunners fell 5-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday despite rallying from a three-goal deficit to pull within one. The Canucks, who have won two of their last three, are coming off a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Gulls after erasing a 3-1 third-period deficit before allowing two late goals.

Saturday's contest has playoff implications, as both teams aim to strengthen their postseason positioning. As of Friday morning, Tucson holds the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 48 points, while Abbotsford sits in fifth place with 56 points.

Three Things:

Drew Delivers in Duel in the Desert

Hunter Drew was the lone Roadrunner to record a multi-point performance in the last game against Coachella Valley, and scored both of Tucson's goals. His two-goal effort marked his third multi-goal game of the season, tying Cameron Hebig for the team lead. Drew now has four multi-point games this season, ranking fourth on the team behind Kailer Yamamoto (11), Egor Sokolov (8), and Hebig (6). He joins Andrew Agozzino and Robbie Russo, who also have four multi-point performances. Drew's third-period goal was his 11th of the season, surpassing last year's total (10) in one fewer game (36 GP). With 17 points on the season, he is now just one shy of matching his 18-point total from last year. He is also tied with Austin Poganski for the fourth-most goals on the team, trailing only Hebig (17), Sokolov (16), and Yamamoto (14).

Yamamoto Stays Hot

Kailer Yamamoto extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Drew's first goal against the Firebirds, bringing his total to five points (1G, 4A) during this stretch. The veteran forward led Tucson with seven points (1G, 6A) on the road trip and continues to pace the team in both points (40) and assists (26) this season. Yamamoto has recorded at least one point in 29 of his 39 games, with his longest scoreless streak lasting just two games-something that has happened only once this season. His 1.03 points per game ranks 18th in the AHL.

Odds and Ends

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux played a key role in Tucson's comeback bid against Coachella Valley, and recorded an assist on Drew's second-period goal-his second helper in the last three games. Goaltender Matthew Villalta also delivered another strong performance on Wednesday, making 32 saves. It marked the 12th time this season he has recorded 30 or more stops in a game.

What's the Word?

"I think character's a big one. You go on the road for that long. You're bound to lose a game or two. ¬©That's just kind of the way it goes, but I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm of the trip. And now, we come back and we have four straight at home. These are huge games for us. We'll use our crowd, and we'll use obviously sleeping in our own beds to our advantage, and come out with some victories."

Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew on lessons the team can take from the road trip into the homestand

Number to Know:

118 - With 118 points as a Roadrunner, Cameron Hebig ranks fifth all-time in franchise history. He is just two points shy of tying former Tucson and current Belleville Senators forward Jan Jeník (120) for fourth place on the Roadrunners all-time scoring list.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Acrisure Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.