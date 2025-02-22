Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m.

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors wrap up the weekend set against the San Diego Gulls. Bakersfield is 2-2-1 against the Gulls on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Despite 37 shots and three third period power plays, the Condors could not find a tying goal and eventually fell 4-1 to San Diego last night after two empty-net shorthanded goals with G Olivier Rodrigue pulled.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has nine points (4g-5a) over his last seven games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points (10g-14a) in 26 games.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is tied for 6th in the league scoring race with 45 points (15g-30a) on the campaign. He has 15 points (4g-11a) over his last 13 games. He had an eight-game point streak snapped last night.

WELCOME BACK D R

Derek Ryan returned to the Condors lineup last night and notched an assist. He has three points (1g-2a) in four games with the team this season.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has 11 points (5g-6a) in his last nine games and points in six straight. His goal last night gave him 15 on the season and moved him into a tie with Griffith for the team lead.

SAME STORY

Bakersfield enters tonight on its second five-game winless skid of the season. The team had gone winless in six straight in early December before a win in Toronto.

POWERED UP

Both teams have had success on the power play in the season series. The Condors are 5/21 against the Gulls while San Diego has gone 6/18.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen is t-12th among AHL d-men in scoring with 28 points (5g-23a) on the season.

CHEF STEF

James Stefan was recalled by Bakersfield earlier this morning from Fort Wayne. He had two goals in six games with the Komets.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-5 (.700) when scoring the first goal of the game. The team is +9 in goal differential in the first period.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is tied with Tucson for the final playoff spot with 48 points each. The Condors have a game in hand and are seventh in the division with a .511 points percentage.

A full slate of games tonight:

Henderson @ Milwaukee

Colorado @ Texas

San Jose @ Ontario

Calgary @ Coachella Valley

Abbotsford @ Tucson

SAN DIEGO SOARING

Oscar Dansk stopped 36 last night for his fifth straight win. Rookie d-man Tristan Luneau is t-7th among d-men in scoring with 32 points on the season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield hits the road next week with games in San Jose on Wednesday and in San Diego on Saturday.

