Wolves Thump Wild 4-1
February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves dispatched the Iowa Wild 4-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Josiah Slavin, Skyler Brind'Amour, Justin Robidas and Nikita Pavlychev scored for the Wolves, who won for the second game in a row while handing the Wild their third consecutive defeat. Ryan Suzuki and Nick Swaney each chipped in two assists as the Wolves improved to 2-2-0-0 during their current five-game homestand.
The Wolves jumped to an early advantage thanks to Slavin's ninth goal of the season 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the game. Swaney one-timed the puck toward the Iowa goal and Slavin redirected it past Wild netminder Samuel Hlavaj to the stick side. Swaney and Suzuki earned assists on the score.
The score held until midway through the second when Brind'Amour extended the Wolves' lead to 2-0. Playing in his 100th career American Hockey League game, the forward banged home a rebound of a Yanick Turcotte shot from in close to extend Brind'Amour's goal-scoring streak to three games. Turcotte and Noel Gunler recorded assists on Brind'Amour's 11th marker of the season.
Late in the second, the Wild cut the deficit to 2-1 on a tally by Travis Boyd to set up a tense third period.
Robidas' power-play goal midway through the third again gave the Wolves a two-goal lead. The forward pounced on a rebound of a Suzuki shot and ripped a shot from the right circle that sailed past Hlavaj to the glove side for Robidas' 11th goal of the season.
Pavlychev capped the scoring with an empty-net goal, assisted by Swaney and Spencer Martin. The score was Pavlychev's fourth of the season.
Martin (18 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Hlavaj (36 saves) took the loss for the Wild.
Chicago moved to 26-20-2-0 on the season while Iowa dropped to 16-30-3-1.
Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Thump Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Surge Past Stars with Five-Goal First Period - Texas Stars
- Five-Goal First Period Vaults Eagles to 6-1 Win Over Texas - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs' Streak Ends, Fall 5-4 to Phantoms - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Outlast Marlies in 1-0 Shootout Win - Rochester Americans
- Schueneman Returns to Duty, Leads T-Birds Past Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Bested by T-Birds, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brown, Lettieri Score Twice in P-Bruins' Loss to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Nathan Sucese Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Win Thriller 6-5 Over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Get by Islanders with Pair of Third-Period Scores - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Allow Late Goal in 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Comets Grab Two Points against Islanders, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Beat Bears Behind Benning's Buzzer Beater - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Confidence in Big Plays: Raphael Lavoie's First Season as a Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jesse Ylonen to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at IceHogs, Game #52 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Talyn Boyko Reassigned to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 22 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Ryan Fanti from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Assign Crevier to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid vs. Rival Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- GAME #49 Preview: TUCSON ROADRUNNERS vs ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Host Lehigh Valley for the First Time at the BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Homestand Against Comets At 5 P.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Day Preview - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Wisdom Scores Twice in Shootout Loss - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 37 Shots Not Enough in Loss to Gulls - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Thump Wild 4-1
- Wolves Topple Admirals 3-1
- Wolves Defeated by Monsters 3-2
- Wolves Tripped Up By Monsters 4-1
- Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 6-3