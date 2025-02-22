Amerks Outlast Marlies in 1-0 Shootout Win

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - A scoreless goaltending duel between Devon Levi and Artur Akhtyamov finished in a five-round shootout with Konsta Helenius converting on the game-winner to lift the Amerks to a 1-0 win over the Toronto Marlies in front of over 8,000 fans Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

With the win, the Rochester Americans (33-14-3-1) secured their third straight win, improving to 3-1-0-0 on their current homestand and becoming the first team this season to reach the 70-point mark. Toronto (27-14-2-6) collects a point in the standings with the shootout loss and have points in each of the four games played against Rochester this season.

The 1-0 win beyond regulation was Rochester's first since Feb. 23, 2011, as the club defeated Manitoba and also was the fourth time in the last seven games the Amerks and Marlies played in a one-goal game. Rochester boasts a 5-6-0-2 record against Toronto over the last six seasons in Rochester, while also showing an 11-10-1-2 mark overall since the 2020-21 campaign.

Forward Konsta Helenius was the only Amerk to score in the shootout whereas Isak Rosén, Mason Jobst, Vsevolod Komarov, and Noah Östlund were turned aside in the shootout victory. Zachary Metsa, who entered the game with back-to-back game-winning goals, led all skaters with six shots.

Goaltender Devon Levi pushed his record to 18-6-2 in 26 appearances with the Amerks this season, which includes a 17-4-1 mark in his last 22 games. The Quebec native has now won six of his last eight starts while posting back-to-back shutouts and three in the month of February. With five overall, the second-year pro ties veteran goaltender Ken Appleby for the league lead in shutouts.

FIRST PERIOD

In the opening period, the two teams alternated taking penalties but neither side was able to find success on its man-advantages despite combining for 24 shots and both netminders making Grade-A saves.

Levi made a trio of big stops in the first, including two in 12-second span on Nikita Grebenkin's breakaway before turning aside Cédric Paré atop his goal crease. Meanwhile, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Josh Dunne had Rochester's best chances of the frame.

SECOND PERIOD

The second stanza was like the first period as neither club found the back of the opposition's net as they totaled 17 shots, going into intermission scoreless after 40 minutes of play.

THIRD PERIOD

The Amerks pressed along with a game high-13 shots on goal in the final period, including several chances on a power-play six minutes into the frame, but Akhtyamov continued to turn away all Rochester bids. Levi was challenged with eight shots and turned every opportunity aside.

OVERTIME

Levi made the stop of the game in overtime on an Alex Nylander breakaway, while Rosén was denied on the goal crease with a tipped shot.

SHOOTOUT

After neither side scored through the first four rounds of the shootout, Helenius stepped up in the fifth round, skating down the gut of the ice and making a move that Akhtyamov bit on. Following that, Helenius deked and shuffled the puck through the five-hole, putting Rochester on top.

From there, Grebenkin danced his way toward the net needing a goal to keep Toronto alive, but lost control of the puck toward the net, allowing Levi to secure the win and extra point for the red, white, and blue.

STARS AND STRIPES

Helenius' shootout winner was his second shootout goal of the season ... The win marks the sixth time this season that Rochester has posted a win streak of three or more games ... Devon Levi now owns the third-best goals-against-average in the AHL at 2.17 and is tied for the league lead with 18 wins.

UP NEXT

The Amerks close out their five-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as they also conclude their season-series with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

TOR: None

ROC: K. Helenius (Shootout-GWG)

Goaltenders

TOR: A. Akhtyamov - 34/34 (SOL)

ROC: D. Levi - 30/30 (W)

Shots

TOR: 30

ROC: 35

Special Teams

TOR: PP (0/5) | PK (5/5)

ROC: PP (0/5) | PK (5/5)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - D. Levi

2. ROC - K. Helenius

3. TOR - A. Akhtyamov

