Brown, Lettieri Score Twice in P-Bruins' Loss to Wolf Pack
February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Forwards Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri each scored twice in the Providence Bruins' 6-5 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the XL Center. Tyler Pitlick recorded three assists, while Trevor Kuntar found the back of the net as well.
How It Happened
On a 3-on-1 rush, Pitlick dropped the puck to Brown trailing in the slot, where he one-timed a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:53 remaining in the first period. Jeffrey Viel was credited with a secondary assist.
Zac Jones's snapshot from the point snuck inside the right post, tying the game at 1-1 with 14:56 to play in the first period.
Nathan Sucese intercepted the goaltender's clearing attempt and tucked the puck across the goal line, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 11:18 left in the first period.
Lettieri hammered a one-timer from the left circle that zipped inside the near post for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 4:04 remaining in the first period. Ian Mitchell and Pitlick received the assists.
Pitlick chipped the puck towards Brown, who skated it into the right circle and fired a shot that rang the crossbar and bounced across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 1:39 to play in the first frame.
With 2.4 seconds remaining in the period, Chad Ruhwedel ripped a one-timer from the top of the right circle past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 3-3.
Brennan Othmann walked the puck across the crease and slung a pass behind him to Jaroslav Chmelar at the left post for a tap-in goal, giving the Wolf Pack a 4-3 lead with 3:17 to play in the second frame.
Dylan Roobroeck received a pass in the slot and wristed a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Hartford lead to 5-3 with 18:15 left in the third period.
Joey Abate dropped the puck for Kuntar in the left circle, where he one-timed a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 5-4 with 9:54 remaining in the third period.
Max Jones slipped a cross-ice pass to Lettieri at the bottom of the left circle, where he one-timed it into the open side of the net to tie the game at 5-5 with 5:58 to play in the third frame. John Farinacci received a secondary assist.
Sucese received a pass cutting down the slot and snapped a shot under the crossbar, giving the Wolf Pack a 6-5 lead with 2:43 left in the third period.
Stats
Brown notched his first multi-goal game of the season and has four goals in his last four games.
Lettieri scored his team leading 17th and 18th goals of the season in his second multi-goal game of the season.
Pitlick's three-point night tied a season high.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 of 36 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.
The power play went x-for-x and the penalty kill was x-for-x.
The Providence Bruins fall to 28-17-4-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, February 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
