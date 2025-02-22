37 Shots Not Enough in Loss to Gulls

February 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield comes up empty on three third period power plays in a game that San Diego led 2-1

The Bakersfield Condors (20-19-8, 48pts) could not capitalize on three third period power plays and fell 4-1 to the San Diego Gulls (18-24-7, 43pts) on Friday. San Diego scored two empty net shorthanded goals at the end of the contest. Drake Caggiula (15th) opened the scoring for Bakersfield, tying Seth Griffith for the team goal scoring lead. He extended his point streak to seven games (4g-4a) and now has 11 points (5g-6a) in his last nine games. Derek Ryan had an assist on the goal, his third point in four games with the Condors.

UP NEXT

Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m.

