Eagles Earn 5-3 Win Over Reign
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Riley Tufte led the way with a hat trick for the Colorado Eagles (3-4-2) Friday night in a 5-3 defeat of the Ontario Reign (5-3-0) who suffered their first road loss of the season at Blue Arena. Charles Hudon had a big night for Ontario in a losing effort while playing against his former team for the first time, factoring on all three of his team's goals with two tallies and an assist.
Hudon's linemates also had busy nights Friday, with Martin Chromiak netting a goal and an assist and Alex Turcotte earning assists on all three Reign goals.
Date: November 3, 2023
Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO
Three Stars -
1. Riley Tufte (COL)
2. D.J. Busdeker (COL)
3. Charles Hudon (ONT)
W: Justus Annunen
L: Erik Portillo
Next Game: Saturday, November 4 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena
