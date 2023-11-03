Gulls Fall to Checkers, 4-3, in Overtime

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls earned a point in an overtime loss to the Charlotte Checkers, 4-3, tonight at Bojangles Coliseum. San Diego's overall record sits at 2-4-1-0.

Trevor Carrick posted a season-high 1-2=3 points, including a second period goal to tally his 300th career American Hockey League point. It marks the second multi-point performance of the 2023-24 campaign for the defenseman, who has 2-7=9 points. Carrick ends the night with the most points through his first seven games of a season in his AHL career (previous: 3-3=6 points in 2015-16 with CHA), and his six assists are his most through the first seven games of a regular season. The blueliner ends the game tied for second among AHL defensemen in points and tied for third in assists. He leads all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and goals.

Judd Caulfield scored his second goal of the season at 4:50 of the middle period. He finishes the night tied for first among all San Diego Gulls rookie skaters in goals (2).

Ben King scored late in the second period, tallying his second goal of the season at 17:24 of the middle frame. King concludes the game with 2-1=3 points in six games, ranking tied for first among the team's first-year skaters in goals (2) and second among San Diego rookie skaters in points.

Brayden Tracey, Josh Lopina, and Andrew Agozzino recorded assists.

Calle Clang tied an AHL career high in saves, stopping 35-of-39 shots in the loss. Clang recorded 35 saves in four of his five starts this season.

The San Diego Gulls will conclude their two-game set in Charlotte tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 4 at Bojangles Coliseum (3 p.m. PT; TV: AHL TV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Trevor Carrick:

On the overtime loss to Charlotte:

Play to the end of the game, I think. You know, have the lead going into the third (period). I liked our third up until, obviously, the end there, but the last few games it's been close going into the third. I thought (if) we manage the puck way better there, and if we have the same effort tomorrow, clean up a few things, we'll be okay. Just playing a full 60 (minutes) right now, I think, is the main focus.

On earning his 300th career AHL point in Charlotte:

Yeah, I never really thought of that. Kind of full circle, I guess. It feels good, obviously, playing in front of Charlotte. Some old faces I haven't seen in a while and brings back some good memories here. But, you know, just a disappointing night.

Right Wing Judd Caulfield

On his goal from center ice:

I've never scored one from further back than that. Probably wasn't the best play, throwing it on the goalie from there, but I got a fortunate bounce and Nighter (Checkers goalie Spencer Knight) usually has those ones, but I got lucky there.

On the team's three-goal outburst in the second period:

We knew, like, the start of the first we were playing really well and thought we were kind of dominating the game, but then they kind of took over. So just going into that first intermission, we just talked, and we said we knew we had it in us, we just got to go out there and prove it. We went out in the second period, and I thought we had some good jump in our step and carried the play there.

On losing in overtime:

It's another step in the right direction, but we aren't quite there yet. There's still a tiny little gap we got to fill. Coming in tomorrow, we're going to be hungry. We gotta be a little hungrier right away from the start. We gotta play a full 60 minutes. I thought we let off a little bit in the first period and then, obviously, they buried one with three seconds left (in regulation). That's kind of the story of hockey - you have to play a full 60 minutes, you can't take any shifts off and we just gotta have compete tomorrow.

On Tristan Luneau's AHL debut:

I thought he played great tonight. He's a pro, you can tell. He came in, got in here at, like, midnight last night. You would never be able to guess from the way he played tonight. I thought he was skating well, making good plays and he's a great player.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the overtime loss to Charlotte:

Yeah, that one hurts, for sure. I thought we did have a really good start. Our first probably 10 minutes was very strong. (To) see a puck go in (the net) in the second for the guys was good. We put ourselves in a good spot to manage a third period, and just the way it ended, that one hurts.

On the adjustments before a three-goal second period:

The big deal was that we showed a level we can play at early in the game, and we just got away from it. You know, I think that the guys found a way to respond in the second period, which is a good thing.

On the play of Trevor Carrick and earning his 300th point:

First of all, congratulations to him. He's a very high character human and he did everything he could for us today. And you know, I think it says a lot about who he is.

On Tristan Luneau's AHL debut:

I thought he skated pretty well. You know, I think he moved the puck for us and advanced the game a bit. It's not always easy to play your first (AHL) game, you know, getting in late, etc., but certainly helped us

On tomorrow's rematch with Charlotte:

I think that we'll leave this one for right now. And we'll let that feeling sink in, you know, just a bit and then we'll have an opportunity to respond tomorrow and that's what it'll be about.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.