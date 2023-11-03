Blue Jackets Loan Kent Johnson to Monsters, Recall Yegor Chinakhov

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Kent Johnson to the Monsters and Columbus recalled forward Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland. In eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Johnson posted 1-2-3 while Chinakhov tallied 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in three appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'1", 167 lb. left-shooting native of Port Moody, BC, Johnson, 21, was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 96 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Johnson collected 17-29-46 with 16 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Johnson contributed 17-47-64 with ten penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 58 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning two seasons from 2020-22. Johnson helped Michigan claim the 2021-22 Big Ten Championship and was named to the 2020-21 Big Ten All-Rookie Team. Before college, Johnson tallied 61-86-147 with 40 penalty minutes in 111 appearances for the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20. In 2019-20, Johnson earned the Bob Fenton Trophy as the BCHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player, the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as BCHL MVP, and the Brett Hull Trophy as the BCHL's top scorer. Johnson was also named to the 2018-19 BCHL All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Johnson helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the Silver Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship. Johnson also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

A 6'1", 204 lb. left-shooting native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov, 22, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 92 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Chinakhov registered 11-16-27 with 26 penalty minutes. In 11 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Chinakhov logged 7-6-13 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

Prior to his North American professional career, Chinakhov notched 10-7-17 with six penalty minutes in 32 appearances for Avangard Omsk in Russia's KHL in 2020-21 and added 5-2-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 21 playoff appearances that season, helping Avangard Omsk claim the 2021 Gagarin Cup as KHL Playoff Champions. Also in 2020-21, Chinakhov claimed the Aleksi Cherepanov Award as the KHL's Rookie of the Year and represented Russia at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

