Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this evening for the second time in the last week. Hershey is 1-1-0-0 to begin its regular-season series with the Baby Pens, with each team winning on its respective home ice; the Bears were the most recent victors, a 6-1 win at home on Sunday.

Hershey Bears (7-2-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-4-0-0)

November 3, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 10 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Mike Dietrich (15), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Chandler Yakimowicz (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday and picked up a 4-3 overtime win. Hershey had to fight back after Cooper Marody put the Phantoms up 1-0 in the second period, as Nic Aubé-Kubel tallied his first as a Bear at 6:51, then assisted on Bogdan Trineyev's shorthanded goal at 11:00 to put the hosts ahead 2-1. Adam Ginning leveled the score for Lehigh Valley 51 seconds later to send the game knotted at 2-2 into the intermission. In the third, the Bears took a 3-2 lead thanks to a Pierrick Dubé goal at 9:23, but Jon-Randall Avon tied the score at 15:07 with a power-play marker to force the extra frame. In overtime, defender Chase Priskie netted his first of the season on a breakaway at 1:32. The Penguins are coming off a 3-1 home loss to Providence on Wednesday - Rem Pitlick opened the scoring 5:50 into the game to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the lead, but John Farinacci tied the game for the Bruins less than three minutes later. Vincent Arseneau scored the eventual winner at 12:26 of the second period and Jesper Boqvist sealed the game with an empty-netter one minute left in regulation.

SUPER SGARBOSSA:

Mike Sgarbossa enters today's game riding a three-game assist streak (4a), matching a previous assist streak from Oct. 15-21 (3a). A goal or assist tonight would allow Sgarbossa to match his previous season-high point streak of four games (3g, 3a) from Oct. 15-22; his next assist will be the 250th of his AHL tenure. Hershey is 7-0-0-0 this season when Sgarbossa has recorded at least a point.

SOLID START:

At 7-2-0-0 to begin its first nine games of the 2023-24 season, the Bears are off to their strongest overall start in the standings since Hershey went an identical 7-2-0-0 to begin the 2008-09 season. A win tonight would allow Hershey to keep pace with the 2008-09 squad for the fastest 10-game start since that season. The Bears are also 4-0-0-0 when scoring first this season.

MIRO MAGIC:

Rookie forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for sixth among AHL rookies with six points (2g, 4a) in his first nine games in North America. Although Miroshnichenko has yet to get on the scoresheet against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 19-year-old got into his first North American pro scrap with the Penguins' Taylor Fedun in Sunday's 6-1 win.

BEARS BITES:

Bogdan Trineyev has goals in consecutive games...Defenseman Aaron Ness is four points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Hunter Shepard is tied for second in the AHL with four wins...Defender Logan Day needs two points for the 100th of his pro/AHL tenure...The Bears are 5-0-0-0 when scoring on the power play this season; Hershey is also 5-0-0-0 when scoring in the first period, and 4-0-0-0 when not allowing a goal in the first period.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 3, 1999 - The Bears spotted the Quebec Citadelles a 2-0 lead in the first period but then reeled off five straight tallies en route to a 5-4 victory at Colisée Pepsi. Hershey's offense was bookended by a pair of goals from Dan Hinote, and David Aebischer made 29 saves. The game was also Hershey's first visit to La Belle Province since March 3, 1971, when Hershey faced the Quebec Aces.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.