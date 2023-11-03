Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a food drive benefiting the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 17 when the team hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.

In support of the Turkey Dinner Giveaway, fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to the game on Nov. 17. Collection bins will be located at each entrance around the arena.

All items will be donated to the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway taking place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at The Boys & Girls Club in Center Village (212 Van Buren Street) from 12 to 3 p.m. This year, the Turkey Dinner Giveaway will provide turkeys to over 450 underserved families in the Syracuse area.

