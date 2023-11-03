Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a food drive benefiting the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 17 when the team hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.
In support of the Turkey Dinner Giveaway, fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to the game on Nov. 17. Collection bins will be located at each entrance around the arena.
All items will be donated to the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway taking place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at The Boys & Girls Club in Center Village (212 Van Buren Street) from 12 to 3 p.m. This year, the Turkey Dinner Giveaway will provide turkeys to over 450 underserved families in the Syracuse area.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023
- IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Continue Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #7: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Wear Maine Mariners Jerseys During Warmups in Support of Lewiston Victims - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse Crunch on Conditioning Assignment
- Crunch Dominate Americans, 7-2
- Syracuse Crunch to Raise Funds for Cancer Research with Shave for Change Initiative
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 10