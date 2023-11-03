Amerks Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will again televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The broadcast schedule will feature six live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Friday, Nov. 10 against the Utica Comets, as well as a half-dozen more tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 against the Laval Rocket. All tape-delayed broadcasts will be available for viewing starting at various times either one or two days following the scheduled date of the game.

All 12 games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We are thrilled to bring you Amerks hockey again this year," said 13WHAM Sports Director, Mike Catalana. "Last year's playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals was one of the most exciting times in recent Rochester sports history. This year's team looks ready to make another trip the Calder Cup Playoffs and they play a style that is really fun to watch."

"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the fourth year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 38th season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Sabres analyst Brian Duff for select games as well as Amerks and Sabres alumni and other local media personalities.

The complete 2023-24 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:

DAY TIME DATE OPPONENT LIVE TAPE DELAYED

NOVEMBER 2023

Friday 7:05PM November 10, 2023 Utica Comets X

Friday 7:05PM November 24, 2023 Laval Rocket Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

DECEMBER 2023

Friday 7:05PM December 8, 2023 Charlotte Checkers Dec. 10 at 12 p.m.

Friday 7:05PM December 22, 2023 Providence Bruins X

JANUARY 2024

Friday 7:05PM January 5, 2024 Cleveland Monsters Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.

Saturday 5:05PM January 20, 2024 Springfield Thunderbirds X

Wednesday 7:05PM January 31, 2024 Syracuse Crunch X

FEBRUARY 2024

Friday 7:05PM February 23, 2024 Belleville Senators Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

MARCH 2024

Friday 7:05PM March 22, 2024 Toronto Marlies March 24 at 12 p.m.

Sunday 3:05PM March 24, 2024 Utica Comets X

APRIL 2024

Friday 7:05PM April 12, 2024 Belleville Senators April 14 at 12 p.m.

Saturday 5:05PM April 13, 2024 Belleville Senators X

