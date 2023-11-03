Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Therapy Blocks and Prototypez
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights showcased their continued partnership with Therapy Blocks and Prototypez. Therapy Blocks is a pediatric OT, PT and Speech therapy clinic that specializes in hospice and foster care development, while Prototypez is a local nonprofit that engages with young adults for job readiness and training.
During Henderson's Halloween game on Oct. 29, Therapy Blocks clients had the opportunity to attend the Silver Knights' match up against the San Diego Gulls.
"This opportunity for our clients to experience Henderson Hockey was amazing," said Thom Bowen, owner of both Therapy Blocks and Prototypez. "There are many families that this was their first opportunity to see a live hockey game due to their situation. We all love hockey in Vegas and this was a beautiful opportunity for our families to watch a live game."
At the same game, select Prototypez clients had the opportunity to assist with pregame marketing efforts.
"This weekend was a perfect opportunity to showcase our interns to the local community with the help of Henderson Silver Knights and The Dollar Loan Center. Our interns were able to pass out team merchandise and greet the fans as they walked into the area. The lessons and memories our interns have will be a lifelong memory and we look forward to working with the team for the season to come," said Bowen.
