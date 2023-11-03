Flames Recall Martin Pospisil, Assign Matt Coronato

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Martin Pospisil from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned forward Matt Coronato to the Wranglers.

Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia has skated in six games for the Wranglers this season, scoring three goals and three assists for six points. The 23-year-old has played in 113 AHL games in his career, totaling 22 goals, 40 assists and 216 penalty minutes. Pospisil was the Flames fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Coronato has played in all ten games for the Flames this season, recording his first NHL goal and adding an assist. The 20-year-old was Calgary first round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Coronato will be in the Wranglers lineup today as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.