Third Period Sinks Monsters in 7-3 Loss to Bruins

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell the Providence Bruins 7-3 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-3-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bruins struck first after a goal from Fabian Lysell at 13:13 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Providence's Vincent Arseneau added a tally 30 seconds into the second period, but a five-on-three power play for Cleveland resulted in goals from Carson Meyer assisted by Kent Johnson at 5:07 and Luca Del Bel Belluz off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Mikael Pyyhtia at 6:28 to tie the game. Luke Toporowski converted on the man advantage for the Bruins at 15:22 to send the Monsters to the final intermission down 3-2. Providence started a busy third period with a power-play goal from Toporowski at 1:59 followed by a marker from Trevor Kuntar at 6:05. Nick Blankenburg notched a power-play tally at 10:36 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Johnson, but the Bruins closed out the game with power-play markers from Jayson Megna at 14:42 and Justin Brazeau at 17:41 bringing the final score to 7-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 25 stops in defeat while Providence's Brandon Bussi made 30 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Providence Bruins for a rematch on Saturday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

