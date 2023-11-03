Third Period Sinks Monsters in 7-3 Loss to Bruins
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell the Providence Bruins 7-3 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-3-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bruins struck first after a goal from Fabian Lysell at 13:13 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Providence's Vincent Arseneau added a tally 30 seconds into the second period, but a five-on-three power play for Cleveland resulted in goals from Carson Meyer assisted by Kent Johnson at 5:07 and Luca Del Bel Belluz off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Mikael Pyyhtia at 6:28 to tie the game. Luke Toporowski converted on the man advantage for the Bruins at 15:22 to send the Monsters to the final intermission down 3-2. Providence started a busy third period with a power-play goal from Toporowski at 1:59 followed by a marker from Trevor Kuntar at 6:05. Nick Blankenburg notched a power-play tally at 10:36 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Johnson, but the Bruins closed out the game with power-play markers from Jayson Megna at 14:42 and Justin Brazeau at 17:41 bringing the final score to 7-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 25 stops in defeat while Providence's Brandon Bussi made 30 saves for the win.
The Monsters host the Providence Bruins for a rematch on Saturday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
