Senators Reassign Philippe Daoust from Allen to Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville and Ottawa Senators are announcing today, the reassignment of forward Philippe Daoust, from the Allen Americans (ECHL) to the Belleville Sens.

The 21-year-old from Barrie, Ontario has played in five games with Allen this season, registering five points (three goals, two assists). Originally selected by Ottawa in the 6th round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Daoust missed most of last season due to injury, but did notch seven points (two goals, five assists) in nine games, before he was hurt.

Daoust is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Belleville Sens visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m., at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Tonight's game can be seen on AHL TV and heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. pregame coverage from MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, begins at 6:50 p.m. (ET).

