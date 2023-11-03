Senators Reassign Philippe Daoust from Allen to Belleville
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville and Ottawa Senators are announcing today, the reassignment of forward Philippe Daoust, from the Allen Americans (ECHL) to the Belleville Sens.
The 21-year-old from Barrie, Ontario has played in five games with Allen this season, registering five points (three goals, two assists). Originally selected by Ottawa in the 6th round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Daoust missed most of last season due to injury, but did notch seven points (two goals, five assists) in nine games, before he was hurt.
Daoust is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Belleville Sens visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m., at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Tonight's game can be seen on AHL TV and heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. pregame coverage from MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, begins at 6:50 p.m. (ET).
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.
Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.
