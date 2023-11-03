Wolves Topped by Roadrunners 3-2
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Wolves traveled to the desert to face the Roadrunners in the first of back-to-back games Friday night in Tucson.
Rocco Grimaldi and Hudson Elynuik scored but the Wolves came up short to the Roadrunners 3-2 at Tucson Arena. The loss marked the Wolves' fourth in a row while Tucson snapped a two-game skid.
The Roadrunners broke through first when Nathan Smith found the back of the net midway through the opening period.
Early in the second, Grimaldi evened things at 1-1. The veteran forward took a terrific cross-ice pass from Max Comtois and ripped a shot past Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta to the glove side. In addition to Comtois, Chris Terry earned an assist on Grimaldi's team-leading fourth goal of the season.
Vladislav Kolyachonok's goal in the opening moments of the third put the Roadrunners back in front 2-1.
After Tucson extended the lead to two goals on a score by Josh Doan, the Wolves answered a short time later while on the power play. Connor McClennon fired a shot from the right dot that deflected off Elynuik and eluded Villalta. McClennon and Owen Headrick were awarded assists on Elynuik's first goal of the season.
Adam Scheel (30 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Villalta (26 saves) earned the victory for Tucson.
The Wolves dropped to 1-4-1-1 on the season while the Roadrunners improved to 4-3-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Tucson to face the Roadrunners on Saturday (9 p.m.).
