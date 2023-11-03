Toporowski's Two Straight Tallies Bolsters Providence to Victory Over Monsters
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Cleveland, OH - Forward Luke Toporowski potted two straight power play goals, bolstering the Providence Bruins to a 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Fabian Lysell and Vincent Arseneau posted a goal and an assist a piece, while Curtis Hall and Jakub Zboril both recorded two assists. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced to earn his second straight victory.
How It Happened
Lysell received a pass from Dan Renouf heading down towards the goal line and banked a shot off of the goaltender's back and into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first period. Mike Callahan was also credited with an assist.
30 seconds into the second period, Hall found a cutting Arseneau in the slot, who caught the puck on the backhand and flipped a shot with the forehand inside the right post, extending the Providence lead to 2-0.
From the right circle, Kent Johnson found the stick of Carson Meyer at the far post for a tap-in, 5-on-3 power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 14:53 to play in the second period.
While on the power play, Luca Del Bel Belluz's shot from the slot slid between the goaltender's legs, tying the game at 2-2 with 13:32 remaining in the second period.
Right before the power play expired, Lysell zipped a pass across the ice to Toporowski in the left circle, who fired a shot short-side top shelf, giving Providence a 3-2 lead with 4:38 to play in the second period. Zboril received an assist as well.
At the beginning of the power play, Toporowski caught a pass from Zboril in the right circle, turned, and snapped a shot along the ice that slid under the goaltender's pads, extending the P-Bruins lead to 4-2 with 18:01 left in the third period. Anthony Richard was credited with the secondary assist.
Hall's shot from the slot rebounded out in the crease, where Trevor Kuntar backhanded the loose puck into the back of the net, giving Providence a 5-2 lead with 13:55 left in the third period. Arseneau was credited with an assist on the tally.
A one-timer from Nick Blankenburg at the right circle while playing 5-on-3 cut the P-Bruins lead to 5-3 with 9:24 to play in the third period.
While on the power play, Jayson Megna skated the puck into the right circle and wristed a shot that snuck inside the near post, extending the Providence lead to 6-3 with 5:18 remaining in the third period. Jesper Boqvist received an assist.
Justin Brazeau dug the puck out of the left corner, walked it to the bottom of the circle, and snuck a shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 7-3 lead with 2:19 left in the third period.
Stats
Arseneau has two goals in as many games.
Twelve different Providence players recorded points.
Bussi stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 4-for-7, and the penalty kill was 4-for-7.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins remain in Cleveland to take on the Monsters on Saturday, November 4 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
