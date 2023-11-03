Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski from Wolf Pack

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 30, has appeared in seven games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. He currently leads the club in both goals with six and points with eleven (6 g, 5 a). The native of Ham Lake, MN, has recorded a point in all seven games this season and is one of two Wolf Pack players with a seven-game point streak.

He currently sits tied for fourth in the AHL in goal scoring and is tied for fifth in the league in points.

In 17 NHL games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 campaign, Brodzinski recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) and a +3 +/- rating.

Brodzinski was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history on October 22nd, 2021. He is in his third season as the club's captain.

In 304 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign, Brodzinski has scored 253 points (121 g, 132 a). He's also skated in 101 NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, scoring 17 points (9 g, 8 a).

Brodzinski was selected in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Kings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.