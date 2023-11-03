Today Was NO Fairytale! Phantoms Win on Swiftie Takeover Night
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Clendening battles Hartford Wolf Pack's Jake Leschyshyn
(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms never went out of style by scoring a 5-4 overtime victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Swiftie Takeover Night! The Phantoms successfully shook off a 1-0 deficit at first intermission to claim the Friday night victory in front of 8,230 "Swifties" at PPL Center. Samu Tuomaala felt the magic in the air by banking the overtime game-winning goal for the Orange and Black and chipped in two assists.
The fun extended onto the concourse where fans accessed a special "Swiftie Station" with a custom bracelet area and 360 camera.
Olle Lycksell scored his team-best eighth goal of the season with a power-play goal in the second frame. Mason Millman (2a) and Elliot Desnoyers (1g, 1a) also contributed multi-point nights as 11 Phantoms in total found the scoresheet.
The Phantoms (4-4-1) transformed bad blood following a 4-1 loss against Hartford (5-3-0) last week into sweeter than fiction retribution. After Ben Harpur tallied the first period's lone goal at 7:48 for the Wolf Pack, the ensuing second period quickly became a Taylor's delight.
In the second period, the delicate hands of Elliot Desnoyers tied the score and brought the Swifties to a roar. Going to the net front, Desnoyers redirected a shot from Mason Millman into the cage behind goaltender Dylan Garand at 4:09.
Confirmed Swiftie, Lycksell, gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead with a smooth as silk power-play goal at 10:49. Gritty work by Tanner Laczynski along the right wing setup Samu Tuomaala at the near flank. A crisp pass across to the opposite face-off circle was blasted home by Lycksell.
The love story continued only 42 second later with a gorgeous goal by J.R. Avon. Going hard to the Hartford net, a crafty move by Avon fooled Garand to provide the Phantoms a 3-1 cushion.
However, the Hartford Wolf Pack were trouble the moment they walked into PPL Center and soon answered with three straight goals. Moments after a dazzling stop by Parker Gahagen, Matt Rempe brought the Pack within 3-2 before second intermission at the 11:52 mark.
Quick strikes by Jake Leschyshyn at 1:40 and Ryder Korczak at 4:17 suddenly saw the Phantoms trailing 4-3 in the third period. Leschyshyn converted on a power play from a sharp angle try, and Korczak hit pay-dirt on an offensive zone rush.
The back and forth scoring marathon continued with Lehigh Valley once again finding an answer. Rhett Gardner deflected home a shot from the left wing by Will Zmolek, low to the ice, past Garand for the equalizer at 6:46.
Only 69 seconds into sudden-death overtime, the Swifties were sent home happy thanks to a game-winner by Tuomaala. Streaking into the offensive zone with Desnoyers on his left, Tuomaala buried a perfect feed from Desy which soon hit the back of the net.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will look to carry their momentum to Springfield, Mass. with a Saturday night road showdown against the Thunderbirds at 7:05. The Phantoms will return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 11 against their rival Hershey Bears. Limited seats remain but are selling fast at PhantomsHockey.com.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 7:48 - HFD, B. Harpur (1) (A. Belzile, B. Othmann) (0-1)
2nd 4:09 - LV, E. Desnoyers (2) (M. Millman, G. Wilson) (1-1)
2nd 10:49 - LV, O. Lycksell (8) (S. Tuomaala, T. Laczynski) (PP) (2-1)
2nd 11:31 - LV, J. Avon (2) (S. Tuomaala, M. Millman) (3-1)
2nd 11:52 - HFD, M. Rempe (1) (M. Hollowell, B. Berard) (3-2)
3rd 1:40 - HFD, J. Leschyshyn (1) (B. Berard) (PP) (3-3)
3rd 4:17 - HFD R. Korczak (1) (B. Hillman, M. Hollowell) (3-4)
3rd 6:46 - LV R. Gardner (2) (W. Zmolek, D. Brady) (4-4)
OT 1:09, LV S. Tuomaala (2) (E. Desnoyers, A. Ginning) (5-4)
Shots:
LV 21 - HFD 33
PP:
LV 1/2, HFD 1/4
Goaltenders:
LV - F. Sandstrom (6/7) (ND) (0-0-1)
P. Gahagen (23/26) (W) (3-1-0)
HFD - D. Garand (16/21) (OTL) (2-1-1)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (4-4-1)
Hartford (5-2-1)
UPCOMING
Saturday, November 4 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Clendening battles Hartford Wolf Pack's Jake Leschyshyn
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023
- Eagles Earn 5-3 Win Over Reign - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Topped by Roadrunners 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Tufte's Hat Trick Powers Eagles to 5-3 Win Over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Edged by Comets in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Today Was NO Fairytale! Phantoms Win on Swiftie Takeover Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators open Atlantic Division trip with loss to Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Ryder Korczak Scores First Career Goal, But Wolf Pack Falls 5-4 to Phantoms in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Third Period Sinks Monsters in 7-3 Loss to Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Resilient T-Birds Outlast Senators for 4th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Last-Second Goal Deals Bears 2-1 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Comets Beat Americans in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Johnstone's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pens Over Bears, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Fall to Checkers, 4-3, in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Toporowski's Two Straight Tallies Bolsters Providence to Victory Over Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Late-Game Heroics Give Checkers Win Over Gulls - Charlotte Checkers
- Chrona Shines But Barracuda Shutout at Wranglers, 1-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: November 3, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall Connor Mackey and Louis Domingue from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Reassign Philippe Daoust from Allen to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Game Day - SJ vs CGY - 11.03.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Martin Pospisil, Assign Matt Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Nick DeSimone, Assign Jordan Oesterle - Calgary Wranglers
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Therapy Blocks and Prototypez - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Loan Kent Johnson to Monsters, Recall Yegor Chinakhov - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 27 vs. Bridgeport (2) - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Trent Miner - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Continue Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #7: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Wear Maine Mariners Jerseys During Warmups in Support of Lewiston Victims - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.