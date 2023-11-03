Today Was NO Fairytale! Phantoms Win on Swiftie Takeover Night

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Clendening battles Hartford Wolf Pack's Jake Leschyshyn

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Clendening battles Hartford Wolf Pack's Jake Leschyshyn(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms never went out of style by scoring a 5-4 overtime victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Swiftie Takeover Night! The Phantoms successfully shook off a 1-0 deficit at first intermission to claim the Friday night victory in front of 8,230 "Swifties" at PPL Center. Samu Tuomaala felt the magic in the air by banking the overtime game-winning goal for the Orange and Black and chipped in two assists.

The fun extended onto the concourse where fans accessed a special "Swiftie Station" with a custom bracelet area and 360 camera.

Olle Lycksell scored his team-best eighth goal of the season with a power-play goal in the second frame. Mason Millman (2a) and Elliot Desnoyers (1g, 1a) also contributed multi-point nights as 11 Phantoms in total found the scoresheet.

The Phantoms (4-4-1) transformed bad blood following a 4-1 loss against Hartford (5-3-0) last week into sweeter than fiction retribution. After Ben Harpur tallied the first period's lone goal at 7:48 for the Wolf Pack, the ensuing second period quickly became a Taylor's delight.

In the second period, the delicate hands of Elliot Desnoyers tied the score and brought the Swifties to a roar. Going to the net front, Desnoyers redirected a shot from Mason Millman into the cage behind goaltender Dylan Garand at 4:09.

Confirmed Swiftie, Lycksell, gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead with a smooth as silk power-play goal at 10:49. Gritty work by Tanner Laczynski along the right wing setup Samu Tuomaala at the near flank. A crisp pass across to the opposite face-off circle was blasted home by Lycksell.

The love story continued only 42 second later with a gorgeous goal by J.R. Avon. Going hard to the Hartford net, a crafty move by Avon fooled Garand to provide the Phantoms a 3-1 cushion.

However, the Hartford Wolf Pack were trouble the moment they walked into PPL Center and soon answered with three straight goals. Moments after a dazzling stop by Parker Gahagen, Matt Rempe brought the Pack within 3-2 before second intermission at the 11:52 mark.

Quick strikes by Jake Leschyshyn at 1:40 and Ryder Korczak at 4:17 suddenly saw the Phantoms trailing 4-3 in the third period. Leschyshyn converted on a power play from a sharp angle try, and Korczak hit pay-dirt on an offensive zone rush.

The back and forth scoring marathon continued with Lehigh Valley once again finding an answer. Rhett Gardner deflected home a shot from the left wing by Will Zmolek, low to the ice, past Garand for the equalizer at 6:46.

Only 69 seconds into sudden-death overtime, the Swifties were sent home happy thanks to a game-winner by Tuomaala. Streaking into the offensive zone with Desnoyers on his left, Tuomaala buried a perfect feed from Desy which soon hit the back of the net.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will look to carry their momentum to Springfield, Mass. with a Saturday night road showdown against the Thunderbirds at 7:05. The Phantoms will return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 11 against their rival Hershey Bears. Limited seats remain but are selling fast at PhantomsHockey.com.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 7:48 - HFD, B. Harpur (1) (A. Belzile, B. Othmann) (0-1)

2nd 4:09 - LV, E. Desnoyers (2) (M. Millman, G. Wilson) (1-1)

2nd 10:49 - LV, O. Lycksell (8) (S. Tuomaala, T. Laczynski) (PP) (2-1)

2nd 11:31 - LV, J. Avon (2) (S. Tuomaala, M. Millman) (3-1)

2nd 11:52 - HFD, M. Rempe (1) (M. Hollowell, B. Berard) (3-2)

3rd 1:40 - HFD, J. Leschyshyn (1) (B. Berard) (PP) (3-3)

3rd 4:17 - HFD R. Korczak (1) (B. Hillman, M. Hollowell) (3-4)

3rd 6:46 - LV R. Gardner (2) (W. Zmolek, D. Brady) (4-4)

OT 1:09, LV S. Tuomaala (2) (E. Desnoyers, A. Ginning) (5-4)

Shots:

LV 21 - HFD 33

PP:

LV 1/2, HFD 1/4

Goaltenders:

LV - F. Sandstrom (6/7) (ND) (0-0-1)

P. Gahagen (23/26) (W) (3-1-0)

HFD - D. Garand (16/21) (OTL) (2-1-1)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (4-4-1)

Hartford (5-2-1)

UPCOMING

Saturday, November 4 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.