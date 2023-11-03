Chrona Shines But Barracuda Shutout at Wranglers, 1-0
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (1-4-3-0) got 34 saves from rookie goaltender Magnus Chrona but failed to beat Dustin Wolf and would fall 1-0 to the Calgary Wranglers (6-0-1-0) on Friday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the win, Wolf, a native of Gilroy, is now 12-0 lifetime against the Sharks' top affiliate.
After giving up a goal early in the first, Chrona (0-3-1) would proceed to make the next 30 stops, keeping San Jose within a goal for the rest of the way. On the other end, Wolf (5-0-0) turned aside all 27 shots he faced and was a key to the Wranglers going five-for-five on the penalty kill. The shutout was Wolf's first of the year and eighth of his career.
In the opening 20 minutes, after a Barracuda natural-zone giveaway, former first rounder Matt Coronato (1) ripped in his first AHL goal in his debut at 4:07. The Barracuda would have a chance to tie the score on a breakaway by Thomas Bordeleau with under three minutes to go in the frame, but Wolf denied him with the left pad.
In the second, the Barracuda would go on a five-on-three power play late in the period for a full two minutes but failed to record a shot and the game would go into the second intermission with the Wranglers still leading, 1-0.
Down by a goal late, the Barracuda would pull Chrona but failed to level the score. After the loss, the Cuda are now 0-3-3-0 in its last six games, while the Wranglers have now won five in a row and sit atop the Pacific Division with 13 points.
The Barracuda and Wranglers will square off again on Sunday at the Saddledome (11 a.m. PT) before returning to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Nov. 12 to face the Charlotte Checkers. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.
