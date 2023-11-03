Comets Beat Americans in Overtime, 4-3

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY- Coming off a victory two nights earlier, the Comets continued their road swing as they stepped onto the ice in Rochester to play the same team that defeated them a week earlier in Utica, the Americans. The game was fast paced and played with plenty intensity. With the game tied at the close of regulation, the Comets hot-hand coming off a hattrick performance the previous game, it was Xavier Parent who scored the overtime goal to lift the team to a victory.

In the first period, the Comets got onto the scoresheet, and it was a shorthanded breakaway that did it. Shane Bowers took a pass from Kyle Criscuolo and streaked down the ice alone before rifling a shot that beat Dustin Tokarski high to the glove side at 6:40. It was Bowers third goal of the season. Later, the Amerks tied the contest, and it was a shot by Matthew Savoie at 11:43 that deflected passed Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter at 11:43. The goal tied the game at 1-1 and that's how the first period ended.

In the middle frame, there was no scoring and the game had to wait for the third to start to get an early tally. Max Willman scored 39 seconds into the last period of regulation after a nice dish from Graeme Clarke. It was Willman's who lifted the shot into the Amerks cage giving Utica a 2-1 lead for his fourth of the season. Later, Rochester tied the game after Mason Jobst swatted a loose puck in the crease just passed the goal line at 10:20. It brough thte game to a 2-2 tie. Not that long after it was another goal from the home team after Jiri Kulich blasted a one-timer at 11:01 into the Comets goal giving the Americans a 3-2 advantage. The Comets tied the game at 16:22 after a Tyler Wotherspoon's point shot beat Tokarski bringing the game to a 3-3 tie. It was Wotherspoon's first goal of the season and it was assisted by Tyce Thompson and Ryan Schmelzer.

The Comets only needed 45 seconds into overtime to win the contest after Xavier Parent scored to give the Comets a 4-3 victory.

The next game will take place tomorrow night in Utica against the top affiliate of the New York Ranger, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Tickets are still available for the game. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.