Rangers Recall Connor Mackey and Louis Domingue from Wolf Pack
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey and goaltender Louis Domingue from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Mackey, 27, has scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, leads the club in +/- with an +8 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.
The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 87 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 54 points (9 g, 45 a).
Domingue, 31, is 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He has a .934 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average to go with one shutout on the campaign. The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC recorded 35 saves in his shutout victory on October 20th against the Penguins.
In 174 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Penguins, Heat, Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 81-62-18-10 with a .909 save percentage, 2.72 goals-against average and ten shutouts.
The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip tonight when they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on AHLTV and Mixlr beginning at 6:50 p.m.
