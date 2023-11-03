Game Day - SJ vs CGY - 11.03.2023
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Gone fishing.
The Wranglers are rolling heading into Friday's matinee matchup with the San Jose Barracuda.
Calgary (5-0-1) is the only team in the league that has yet to lose in regulation through the first six games of the season.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 5, 2023 12:00pm vs San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10, 2023 8:00pm at San Diego Pechanga Arena
November 11, 2023 7:00pm at Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena
Head-2-Head:
It's the first meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Barracuda.
The Wranglers have won four games in a row heading in, and have yet to lose in regulation, which has them sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 5-0-1 record.
San Jose sits 9th in the Pacific division with a 1-3-3 record and come into Friday's tilt winless in their last five games.
Calgary won all four meetings between the two teams last season, outscoring San Jose by a 21-7 margin.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato
Recently assigned from the Flames, Coronato will make his Wranglers debut on Friday afternoon.
Coronato has a goal and an assist in 10 games with the Flames this season.
ONE TIMERS:
Martin Pospisil received an NHL recall on Friday and practiced with the Flames at morning skate.
Nick DeSimone was recalled by the NHL Flames on Friday.
Jordan Oesterle was assigned to the Wranglers on Friday and will make his debut against San Jose.
