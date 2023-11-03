Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Trent Miner

November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Miner has made one start this season for Colorado, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced in the Eagles season opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on October 13th. In addition, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder has appeared in two ECHL games with Utah, posting a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a 3.01 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, November 3rd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.