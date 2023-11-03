IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24
November 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
On Opening Night, the Rockford IceHogs announced exciting plans surrounding a season-long celebration of the IceHogs' 25th season, which will include the establishment of an IceHogs Ring of Honor and the franchise's first jersey retirement ceremony.
In addition to those special celebrations, the IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys commemorating the IceHogs' 25th season for the game on Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday). Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the player game-issued 25th season jerseys exclusively online through the DASH and the IceHogs app.
The IceHogs 25th Anniversary jersey is silver with red stripes on the arms, waist and below the shoulders. The jersey is accented with black shoulders, arm cuffs and a black stipe at the bottom. The team's 25th Anniversary logo dons the crest of the jersey with IceHogs and Blackhawks logos on the shoulders. The jersey features red numbers outlined in black.
The game will also be the IceHogs' first ever "Mental Health Awareness Night" and the IceHogs will partner with a local mental health organization by donating a portion of the jersey auction proceeds to that organization.
25th Season Promotional Nights
Friday, Nov. 24: 25th Season Specialty Jersey Auction
Saturday, Dec. 16: J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction
Saturday, Feb. 3: Fleece Blanket Giveaway feat. 25th Season Logo
Saturday, Feb. 10: Corey Crawford Jersey Retirement and Ring of Honor Induction
Saturday, March 23: Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction
The IceHogs' 25th season promotions are presented by BMO Bank. Media partner for the three Ring of Honor nights is 13 WREX.
For more information on the Rockford IceHogs' 25th Season celebrations go to IceHogs.com/25.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023
- IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Continue Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #7: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Wear Maine Mariners Jerseys During Warmups in Support of Lewiston Victims - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24
- Hogs Send Trio to Indy
- IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Sweep Weekend, Prep for Two Games in Canada
- Rockford Recalls Mitchell Weeks and Ross MacDougall from Indy; Marcel Cleared