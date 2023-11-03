IceHogs to Auction 25th Season Jerseys November 24

On Opening Night, the Rockford IceHogs announced exciting plans surrounding a season-long celebration of the IceHogs' 25th season, which will include the establishment of an IceHogs Ring of Honor and the franchise's first jersey retirement ceremony.

In addition to those special celebrations, the IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys commemorating the IceHogs' 25th season for the game on Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday). Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the player game-issued 25th season jerseys exclusively online through the DASH and the IceHogs app.

The IceHogs 25th Anniversary jersey is silver with red stripes on the arms, waist and below the shoulders. The jersey is accented with black shoulders, arm cuffs and a black stipe at the bottom. The team's 25th Anniversary logo dons the crest of the jersey with IceHogs and Blackhawks logos on the shoulders. The jersey features red numbers outlined in black.

The game will also be the IceHogs' first ever "Mental Health Awareness Night" and the IceHogs will partner with a local mental health organization by donating a portion of the jersey auction proceeds to that organization.

25th Season Promotional Nights

Friday, Nov. 24: 25th Season Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, Dec. 16: J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction

Saturday, Feb. 3: Fleece Blanket Giveaway feat. 25th Season Logo

Saturday, Feb. 10: Corey Crawford Jersey Retirement and Ring of Honor Induction

Saturday, March 23: Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction

The IceHogs' 25th season promotions are presented by BMO Bank. Media partner for the three Ring of Honor nights is 13 WREX.

For more information on the Rockford IceHogs' 25th Season celebrations go to IceHogs.com/25.

