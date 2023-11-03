T-Birds to Wear Maine Mariners Jerseys During Warmups in Support of Lewiston Victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will be wearing the jerseys of the ECHL's Maine Mariners during the pregame warmups for their games on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at the MassMutual Center.

The team will be showing their support and solidarity by wearing Mariners jerseys without names and numbers. In doing so, the squad will be expressing its unity with their New England neighbors to the north in the aftermath of the senseless tragedy in Lewiston, Maine on Oct. 25 that saw 18 people lose their lives and more than a dozen others suffer serious injuries.

The warmup jerseys are currently being auctioned off online via the DASH platform at this link. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit the Maine Community Fund's Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund, which will address current and emerging needs for those associated with the horrific events of Oct. 25. Auctions will run through Tuesday, Nov. 7.

"At the Thunderbirds, we take immense pride in being a community driver for good, and in that spirit, we found it important as a franchise to be there in a tangible way for our fellow New Englanders in Maine," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We may be in different leagues and different states, but Maine and Springfield are integral parts of our New England hockey family, and we want to do something that will raise money for the people who are experiencing unspeakable grief and heartache. We stand with Lewiston and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families."

Though the jerseys will not be named and numbered on the back, there will be an identification mark for each jersey, and every T-Birds player will autograph the Mariners' crest on the sweater. The T-Birds will also be donating proceeds from the 50-50 raffle on both Friday and Saturday to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

"Much like the state of Maine, the hockey community is a tight-knit group. We are so grateful for the Thunderbirds' support for the people of Lewiston and surrounding communities who are just beginning the process of recovering from this horrific incident," said Maine Mariners President & Governor Adam Goldberg. "New England is a big family and we welcome and appreciate the love from Springfield."

Fans who want to donate to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund but do not have an interest in the jerseys have two ways of contributing. The T-Birds Foundation is accepting donations online at this link; those donating via the T-Birds Foundation are asked to caption their donation #LewistonStrong. Alternatively, fans can contribute directly to the Maine Community Foundation.

