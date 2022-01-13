Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Damiani to Taxi Squad

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Riley Damiani from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Taxi Squad.

Damiani, 21, has registered 18 points (7-11=18) in 23 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22. He currently leads the team with 18 points, is tied for first with 11 assists and ranks third with seven goals. The forward made his NHL debut with Dallas earlier this season, scoring a goal (1-0=1) and adding four shots in 8:13 of ice time on Dec. 14 against St. Louis.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Mississauga, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

