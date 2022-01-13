Barracuda Allow Three in the Third, Fall 4-3 to Tucson

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA -The San Jose Barracuda (12-16-1-0) allowed three unanswered goals in the third period to the Tucson Roadrunners (12-11-2-1) en-route to a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night at the SAP Center.

- Zachary Gallant (1) snapped his 42-game goalless drought in the first period.

- Artemi Kniazev notched his first career AHL goal in his 21st game this season.

- Kyle Topping picked up two assists, his first multi-point game of his career.

- Jake McGrew collected a pair of assists, his second multi-assist game of his career and first since April. 25, 2021 at Ontario.

- Scott Reedy (15) scored his 15th goal of the season and is now tied for third in the AHL in goals.

- Matias Maccelli (9) had three points (1+2=3) on the night for the Roadrunners and now ranks third in the AHL in rookie scoring (9+17&)

The Barracuda return to action on Fri Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners at the SAP Center. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets. A reminder all Friday games feature $1 hot dogs.

Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.

Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.