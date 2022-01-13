T-Birds Host Throwback Night Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will host the Providence Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center for Throwback Night, presented by MassMutual. It marks the second of back-to-back home games for the first-place Thunderbirds this weekend. Springfield will host the Laval Rocket on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

See below for more information about Saturday's Throwback Night:

WHAT: Springfield Thunderbirds Throwback Night ft. pregame ceremony inducting longtime Springfield hockey equipment manager Ralph Calvanese into the Springfield Hockey Hall of Fame.

WHEN: Saturday, January 15, 2022 - pregame ceremonies rinkside beginning at approximately 6:55 p.m.; game begins at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES: Calvanese - nicknamed "The Old Goat" - served as the head equipment manager for the Springfield AHL hockey franchises from 1975 until 2020, working in over 3,400 AHL games. He is the first equipment manager in AHL history to work 3,000 games in the same city.

He will be joined rinkside during the pregame ceremony by his family, AHL President and CEO Scott Howson - who played for the Springfield Indians in the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons - and AHL Hall of Fame/Springfield Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Landon, who also served as Founder, Owner, President and General Manager of the Springfield Falcons.

