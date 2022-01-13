Silver Knights Defeat Heat, 5-2
January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Stockton Heat, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Zach Hayes opened the scoring 34 seconds into the contest, giving the Silver Knights the early lead. The Heat's Justin Kirkland tied up the game, but his was quickly answered by a goal from Ben Jones, putting Henderson back in the lead. Sven Bartschi furthered the lead for Henderson with a goal in his 500th professional appearance. Jake Leschyshyn scored a fourth goal for the Silver Knights on a powerplay in the end of the second. Pavel Dorofeyev earned a fifth goal for Henderson with a goal at 4:38 in the third period. Matthew Phillips scored a goal with ten seconds left in the game, adding a second goal to Stockton's tally. The final score was 4-2, Silver Knights.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.
