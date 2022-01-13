Former Captain Warsofsky Named to USA Olympic Team

Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins captain David Warsofsky has been named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, which will be held from Feb. 3-20 in Beijing, China.

WITH THE PENGUINS

Warsofsky, 31, had three stints with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting 86 points (28+58) in 126 games during the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons.

The native of Marshfield, MA represented the Penguins at the 2017 AHL All-Star Game, and led team defensemen in scoring during both the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons.

PRO CAREER

Originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Warsofsky has appeared inn 55 career HL games with the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche, recording 11 points (2+9).

Warsofsky has also suited up in 476 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Penguins, San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles and Chicago Wolves, recording 252 points (57+195).

He is currently playing with Ingolstadt ERC in Germany.

This will be the second time Warsofsky has represented his country, after he recorded two assists in seven games during the 2010 World Junior U-20 Championships, helping Team USA to the gold medal.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

It's an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with $16 lower bowl tickets and $2 drafts from 6-7:30pm.

Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

