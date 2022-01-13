San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Mike Mckee to PTO

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Mike McKee to a professional tryout (PTO).

McKee, 28 (8/17/93), earned 3-14=17 points with a +17 rating and 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers in 2021-22. The 6-5, 235-pound blueliner made his AHL debut with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2020-21, appearing in one game and recording five PIM. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, McKee scored 15-55=70 points with a +22 rating and 636 PIM in 266 career ECHL games with the Oilers and Toledo Walleye.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, McKee recorded 6-7=13 points and 194 PIM in 101 games over four seasons at Western Michigan University (2013-2017).

