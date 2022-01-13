Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Bryce Misley from Iowa Heartlanders

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Bryce Misley from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Misley, 22 (9/5/1999), has recorded 20 points (8-12 ) in 29 games with the Heartlanders this season. He tallied three points (1-2=3) in nine games with the Wild in the 2020-21 season. Misley was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He wears No. 9 with the Wild.

Iowa plays at home against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.