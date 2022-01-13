Condors Friday Home Game Postponed

CONDORSTOWN, Calif - The American Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, Friday's home game against the Stockton Heat has been postponed. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.

Saturday's home game against San Jose is on as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ticket holders from Friday's game may use their tickets for the rescheduled game or any other Condors home regular season game of their choosing by exchanging their ticket at the box office.

